COVID-19 LIVE | 28 dead in India, positive cases cross 1100; Centre suspends four Delhi govt officials

By Online Desk

The nationwide tally of confirmed Coronavirus cases crossed the 1100-mark and the death toll reached 28 on Sunday, even as the central government ordered sealing of all state and district borders to check community transmission of the deadly virus by migrant workers and asked those having left already to be quarantined for 14 days.

The national capital alone reported 23 fresh positive cases, taking its count to 72, while more people tested positive in adjoining Noida as also in Maharashtra and Bihar, among other states.

On the other hand, the Centre on Sunday suspended two senior Delhi government officers and served showcause notices on two others for "serious lapses" in duty during the ongoing lockdown.

A Home Ministry spokesperson said the two officers who have been suspended with immediate effect are: Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) and Principal Secretary (Finance), who also holds the post of Divisional Commissioner.

The two officers who have been served with showcause notices are Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Land Buildings) and SDM (Seelampur).

COVID-19: CHECK THE STATUS OF YOUR STATE HERE