COVID-19 LIVE | More cases confirmed as India tally crosses 1400, death toll 48

By Online Desk

Tuesday began with news of three more COVID-19 deaths from Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal

The number of confirmed cases are increasing by the day with more than 1400 people testing positive so far.

The government has identified 16 coronavirus hotspots in the country. They are: Dilshad Garden and Nizamuddin in Delhi, Pathanamthitta and Kasaragod in Kerala, Noida and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Bhilwara and Jaipur in Rajasthan, Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra, Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Nawanshahr in Punjab, Bengaluru in Karnataka, Erode in Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

On Monday, at least 11 new deaths were reported including six from Telangana who had attended a religious congregation in the national capital's Nizamuddin area earlier this month.

While the Union Health Ministry maintained the deadly virus was still in the local transmission stage in India and yet to move to the community transmission phase, the Supreme Court cautioned that fear and panic are becoming a bigger problem than the coronavirus.

COVID-19: CHECK THE STATUS OF YOUR STATE HERE