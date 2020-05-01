COVID-19 LIVE | Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4: Centre

By Online Desk

As coroanvirus cases in India cross 35,500 mark, the government on Friday announced that the nationwide lockdown will be extended by two weeks after May 4.

A new set of guidelines were issued by the Centre to regulate different activities in the lockdown period.

A limited number of activities will remain prohibited across India, irrespective of the zone, including travel by air, rail, metro and inter-State movement by road; running of schools, colleges and other educational & training/coaching institutions.

PM Narendra Modi also met key ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss an lockdown exit strategy on Friday.