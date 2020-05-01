STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4: Centre

Under the new guidelines, a limited number of activities will remain prohibited throughout the country, irrespective of the zone.

Published: 01st May 2020 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 06:43 PM

Coronavirus lockdown has extended beyond May 4 for two more weeks. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Online Desk

As coroanvirus cases in India cross 35,500 mark, the government on Friday announced that the nationwide lockdown will be extended by two weeks after May 4.

A new set of guidelines were issued by the Centre to regulate different activities in the lockdown period.

A limited number of activities will remain prohibited across India, irrespective of the zone, including travel by air, rail, metro and inter-State movement by road; running of schools, colleges and other educational & training/coaching institutions.

PM Narendra Modi also met key ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss an lockdown exit strategy on Friday.

Live Updates
Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus Detah Toll

