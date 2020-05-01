COVID-19 LIVE | Single day spike takes Tamil Nadu tally to 2757, Chennai records 174 fresh cases

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meanwhile, 41 people from a building in Delhi's Kapashera tested positive whereas, down south, a street in Chennai's Triplicane has recorded a whopping 42 COVID-19 cases

Workers from private construction firm in Guindy protest against poor supply of ration and demand to return home. (Photo| EPS/ Martin Louis)

In a fresh spike of cases, India's coronavirus tally on Saturday surged to 37,776 after 2,411 persons tested positive in a single day.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the death toll in the country is at 1,223.

As many as 71 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Out of the total number, 10,018 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. In the state of Maharashtra, the number of coronavirus positive cases has crossed the 10,000-mark with at least 485 deaths.

A limited number of activities will remain prohibited across India, irrespective of the zone, including travel by air, rail, metro and inter-State movement by road; running of schools, colleges and other educational & training/coaching institutions.

