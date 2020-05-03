COVID-19 LIVE | After staff found positive, CRPF headquarters in Delhi to remain closed till May 5

By Express News Service

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,301 and the number of cases climbed to 39,980 in the country on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 28,046, while 10,632 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, CRPF Headquarters in Delhi was sealed for sanitisation till further orders after a staff of one of the top officers of CRPF tested COVID-19 positive. A total of 40 officers and staff including a Special Director General rank officer, Deputy Inspector General are to be home quarantined.

Authorities across states also readied plans for various relaxations scheduled to come into effect from Monday, including opening of more categories of shops and business establishments in areas with limited or zero infection.

Also, special trains and buses continued to ply to take lakhs of migrant workers and students to their native places.