STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 LIVE | After staff found positive, CRPF headquarters in Delhi to remain closed till May 5

Total 40 officers and staff including a Special Director General rank officer, Deputy Inspector General to be home quarantined.

Published: 03rd May 2020 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

CRPF

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,301 and the number of cases climbed to 39,980 in the country on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 28,046, while 10,632 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, CRPF Headquarters in Delhi was sealed for sanitisation till further orders after a staff of one of the top officers of CRPF tested COVID-19 positive. A total of 40 officers and staff including a Special Director General rank officer, Deputy Inspector General are to be home quarantined.

Authorities across states also readied plans for various relaxations scheduled to come into effect from Monday, including opening of more categories of shops and business establishments in areas with limited or zero infection.

Also, special trains and buses continued to ply to take lakhs of migrant workers and students to their native places.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates  Coronavirus LIVE COVID 19 LIVE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp