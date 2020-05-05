STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | India reports over 5,000 new cases as first flight with stranded citizens land in Kerala

Among states, Tamil Nadu, which has seen a recent spike in numbers, has reported an increase of 580 cases taking the state's tally to 5409.

Published: 05th May 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

A UAE-returnee at Kochi International Airport. (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

The first Air India Express flight carrying Indian citizens from Abu Dhabi landed at the airport here on Thursday night as India launched its biggest ever repatriation exercise in its history to bring back its nationals stranded abroad amid the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Air India Express flight IX 452 with 177 passengers and four infants landed at the Cochin International Airport (CIAL) at 10:09 pm, an airline spokesman said.

Meanwhile, more than 5,000 new cases have been detected across the country since Wednesday morning, figures announced by different states and union territories showed. 52952 cases have been reported in the country so far. The death toll nears 1,800 while fatalities were reported from paramilitary forces too.

Among states, Tamil Nadu, which has seen a recent spike in numbers, has reported an increase of 580 cases taking the state's tally to 5409. Maharashtra reported 1,216 new cases and 43 more deaths, taking its tally of confirmed cases so far to 17,974 with 694 fatalities.

The national capital reported 448 new COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday -- the highest for a day -- to take its overall tally to 5,980.

However, Kerala for a second consecutive day has reported no new cases and the state has only 25 active coronavirus cases.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown 3.0 India Lockdown 3.0 Coronavirus in India Arogya Setu corona updates COVID-19 deaths Mumbai coronavirus Tamil Nadu coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp