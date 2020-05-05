STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | Karnataka announces Rs 1610 crore package for those hit by lockdown; India cases at 49391

In the wake of the impending economic crisis, the government of India extended the due date to file annual GST return for FY18-19  to September 30. Earlier, the last date was June 30.

Migrant worker walk on national highway during tha nationwide lockdown in Ghaziabad. (Photo| EPS/ Anil Shakya)

By Online Desk

As the country entered the third day of lockdown 3.0, coronavirus cases in India surged to 49391 on Wednesday. According to the Ministry of Health, there are 33514 active cases, 1694 deaths, 14,182 cured/ discharged patients. 

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced that the state government will extend Rs 1610 crore package to help those hit by the lockdown. 

The Centre on Tuesday spelt out a detailed plan for the week starting May 7 to repatriate stranded nationals but clarified that only those with compelling needs will take one of the 64 non-scheduled commercial flights.

The flights would bring back Indians from 12 nations — the UAE, the UK, the US, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman—while those stranded in the Maldives would be brought back in naval ships.

Live Updates
Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown 3.0 India Lockdown 3.0 Coronavirus in India Arogya Setu corona updates COVID-19 deaths

