COVID-19 LIVE | Mumbai tally crosses 10,000; fresh cases in Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh

The overall death toll in the city has crossed the 400 mark to reach 412, a Corporation release said.

Published: 05th May 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 12:17 AM   |  A+A-

A security guard on duty despite his firm remaining shut due to lockdown in Chennai's Anna Naga. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Online Desk

The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai on Wednesday crossed the 10,000-mark at 10,527 with 769 new cases and 25 deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed 52,000 on Wednesday with many big urban centres detecting greater spread of the deadly virus infection and many healthcare professionals as well as security personnel testing positive too.

Authorities also flagged a high fatality rate in some states including West Bengal, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

While some positive news came from Kerala with no new infection getting detected there despite the state being among the first ones to witness the spread, Maharashtra reported a record daily increase of more than 1,200 in its number of cases.

The economic cost of the pandemic also began to hit the people with a sharp increase in fuel prices.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announced that the state government will extend Rs 1610 crore package to help those hit by the lockdown. 

Live Updates
