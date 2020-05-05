STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 LIVE | TN reports 580 new cases as state tally touches 5409

Two Air India Express flights under the Centre's Vande Bharat Mission left from Kerala setting in motion the evacuation of Keralites stranded in the Gulf countries.

Published: 05th May 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers collect swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The increasing trend in coronavirus positive numbers continued on Thursday with more cases getting reported from different states. Tamil Nadu, which has seen a recent spike in numbers, has reported an increase of 580 cases taking the state's tally to 5409. 

However, Kerala for a second consecutive day has reported no new cases and the state has only 25 active coronavirus cases.

The coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 52,000-mark on Thursday with 52,952 total cases. According to the Ministry of Health, there are 35,902 active coronavirus cases in the country, 15,266 patients have been cured or discharged while 1,783 people have died in the fight against coronavirus.

Two Air India Express flights, which will bring back passengers from Abu Dhabi and Dubai, under the Centre's Vande Bharat Mission left from Kerala on Thursday afternoon. This set in motion the evacuation of Keralites stranded in the Gulf countries after all international airports were closed due to COVID-19 on March 22.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown 3.0 India Lockdown 3.0 Coronavirus in India Arogya Setu corona updates COVID-19 deaths Mumbai coronavirus Tamil Nadu coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
Videos
Vapour billows out from LG Polymers industry after a major chemical gas leak in RR Venkatapuram village Visakhapatnam. (Photo| PTI)
Vizag Gas leak: 1000 affected, Andhra CM to give Rs 1 crore relief to families of 11 who died
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp