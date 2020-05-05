COVID-19 LIVE | TN reports 580 new cases as state tally touches 5409

By Online Desk

The increasing trend in coronavirus positive numbers continued on Thursday with more cases getting reported from different states. Tamil Nadu, which has seen a recent spike in numbers, has reported an increase of 580 cases taking the state's tally to 5409.

However, Kerala for a second consecutive day has reported no new cases and the state has only 25 active coronavirus cases.

The coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 52,000-mark on Thursday with 52,952 total cases. According to the Ministry of Health, there are 35,902 active coronavirus cases in the country, 15,266 patients have been cured or discharged while 1,783 people have died in the fight against coronavirus.

Two Air India Express flights, which will bring back passengers from Abu Dhabi and Dubai, under the Centre's Vande Bharat Mission left from Kerala on Thursday afternoon. This set in motion the evacuation of Keralites stranded in the Gulf countries after all international airports were closed due to COVID-19 on March 22.