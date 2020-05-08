COVID-19 LIVE | Cases shoot up in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat as national tally nears 60,000

By Online Desk

Amid concerns over rising economic costs of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Health Ministry on Friday said people should "learn to live with the virus" while the nationwide tally of confirmed infections was seen fast approaching the 60,000 mark and nearly 1,900 deaths.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray admitted there has been no success yet in breaking the virus chain in the state -- the worst hit in the country in terms of infections and the death toll -- while apex industry body CII sought an immediate stimulus package of Rs 15 lakh crore, or 7.5 per cent of the country's GDP, to help the Indian economy deal with this sudden but "deep distress".

Large numbers of new cases were also reported from Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, while Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Rajasthan and Odisha also recorded higher tallies.

Kerala and Himachal Pradesh reported only one fresh positive case each.

Lakhs of migrant workers have either left for their native places or are in the process of doing so, including by trains and buses arranged by central and state governments.

There are also worries that the virus spread may grow further in newer areas following these movements, while a large number of Indians stranded abroad have also begun returning home in special flights.

During a press briefing on the COVID-19 situation, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said, "As we talk of relaxations to the lockdown and of migrant workers returning back to their respective homes, there is a big challenge in front of us that we also have to learn to live with the virus.