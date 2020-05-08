STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 LIVE | Two Kerala expats who returned from UAE in repatriation flights test positive

Two expatriates, who returned to Kerala from Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the repatriation flights on Thursday, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Published: 08th May 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Staffers at work at Calicut airport. (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country mounted to 59,662 on Saturday, with 3,320 cases and 95 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said.

Of the total, 39,834 are active cases, 17,846 people have recovered, and 1,981 people have succumbed to the disease.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with a total number of cases rising to 19,063, followed by Gujarat which has reported 7,402 cases. Delhi has reported 6,318 cases and Tamil Nadu 6,009 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

Maharashtra has also recorded 731 deaths so far, the highest number of casualties among all the states.

Other states which have jumped the 3,000 mark are Madhya Pradesh (3,341), Rajasthan (3,579), Tamil Nadu (6,009) and Uttar Pradesh (3,214).

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Vande Bharat Mission Cochin International Airport Air India Express coronavirus updates Coronavirus deaths Indore Gujarat Kerala Coronavirus Mumbai coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp