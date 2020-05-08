COVID-19 LIVE | Two Kerala expats who returned from UAE in repatriation flights test positive
Two expatriates, who returned to Kerala from Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the repatriation flights on Thursday, have tested positive for COVID-19.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country mounted to 59,662 on Saturday, with 3,320 cases and 95 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said.
Of the total, 39,834 are active cases, 17,846 people have recovered, and 1,981 people have succumbed to the disease.
Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with a total number of cases rising to 19,063, followed by Gujarat which has reported 7,402 cases. Delhi has reported 6,318 cases and Tamil Nadu 6,009 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.
Maharashtra has also recorded 731 deaths so far, the highest number of casualties among all the states.
Other states which have jumped the 3,000 mark are Madhya Pradesh (3,341), Rajasthan (3,579), Tamil Nadu (6,009) and Uttar Pradesh (3,214).