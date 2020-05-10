STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | Court employee in Delhi, 16 BSF personnel in Tripura test positive

The wife of a junior judicial assistant of the court informed telephonically that her husband was found infected with coronavirus on Saturday evening.

Published: 10th May 2020 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 12:38 AM

Medical Staff wearing PPE kit stand at LNJP hospital in Delhi during the nationwide lockdown on Sunday. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)

By Online Desk

The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases touched 62,939 on Sunday and the death toll topped the 2,100 mark after hundreds more tested positive for the deadly virus infection in several states.

According to the Sunday morning update of Health Ministry, there are 41,472 active cases in the country while 19,357 people have recovered. 2109 people have succumbed to the deadly virus till date in India.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that no coronavirus case has been reported in 10 states and Union territories in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate has increased to over 30 per cent, while asserting that India was moving fast on the path of success in the fight against the pandemic.

The Indian Railways, on the other hand, said on Sunday that it will gradually resume passenger train services from May 12 and will ask passengers to arrive at the station at least an hour before departure.

Live Updates
Coronavirus COVID-19

