COVID-19 LIVE | Mumbai Police suffers fifth death as positive cases in Maharashtra near 25,000

By Online Desk

A day after holding his fifth meeting with state chief ministers, PM Narendra Modi in his address to the nation announced a relief package worth Rs 20 lakh crore. This stimulus package that includes the previously announced RBI package will pave way for growth in India, PM Modi said.

"I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'. The announcements made by the govt over COVID, decisions of RBI & today's package totals to Rs 20 Lakh Crores. This is 10% of India's GDP": PM Narendra Modi

Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, rose to 8718 on Tuesday where more than half of which were reported from Chennai.The number of confirmed cases in the country has crossed the 70,000-mark with more than 3600 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry's Tuesday morning update, the confirmed cases in the country is 70,756. The active cases among this are 46,008 while 22,454 people have been discharged. The killer virus has claimed the lives of 2293 people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had hinted at a gradual lockdown withdrawal and said social distancing is the biggest weapon in the COVID-19 fight given a "twofold challenge" to check the virus spread and to increase the public activity.

Interacting with chief ministers in a video conference, Modi flagged that problems have increased wherever social distancing or lockdown measures were not followed.

He also said a big challenge is to ensure that the infection does not spread to rural areas.