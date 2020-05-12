STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 LIVE | Mumbai Police suffers fifth death as positive cases in Maharashtra near 25,000

The deceased ASI was posted at the Sewree Police Station and was undergoing treatment after testing positive for the infection.

Published: 12th May 2020 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

A social worker displays placards to create awareness about social distancing amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Mumbai Tuesday May 12 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

A day after holding his fifth meeting with state chief ministers, PM Narendra Modi in his address to the nation announced a relief package worth Rs 20 lakh crore. This stimulus package that includes the previously announced RBI package will pave way for growth in India, PM Modi said. 

"I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'. The announcements made by the govt over COVID, decisions of RBI & today's package totals to Rs 20 Lakh Crores. This is 10% of India's GDP": PM Narendra Modi

Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, rose to 8718 on Tuesday where more than half of which were reported from Chennai.The number of confirmed cases in the country has crossed the 70,000-mark with more than 3600 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry's Tuesday morning update, the confirmed cases in the country is 70,756. The active cases among this are 46,008 while 22,454 people have been discharged. The killer virus has claimed the lives of 2293 people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had hinted at a gradual lockdown withdrawal and said social distancing is the biggest weapon in the COVID-19 fight given a "twofold challenge" to check the virus spread and to increase the public activity.

Interacting with chief ministers in a video conference, Modi flagged that problems have increased wherever social distancing or lockdown measures were not followed.

He also said a big challenge is to ensure that the infection does not spread to rural areas.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic COVID 19 Coronavirus lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
Videos
Nurses on duty at the coronavirus isolation ward pose for a photo at their station. (Photo | AP)
Good News: India has high coronavirus recovery rate, low death rate
Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: AP's Chittoor grapples with Koyambedu headache
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp