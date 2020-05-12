COVID-19 LIVE | Rajasthan allows shops to open, Goa registers seven new positive cases

By Online Desk

As part of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced by PM Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a slew of measures to help businesses, including MSMEs to recover from the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported ten fresh COVID-19 cases. The number of confirmed cases in the country has crossed the 70,000-mark with more than 3600 cases reported in the last 24 hours.



The death toll due to coronavirus in India neared the 2,500-mark while the number of positive cases reached 74,281 on Wednesday.