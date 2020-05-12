COVID-19 LIVE | Rajasthan allows shops to open, Goa registers seven new positive cases
The death toll due to coronavirus in India neared the 2,500-mark while the number of positive cases reached 74,281 on Wednesday.
Published: 12th May 2020 07:23 AM | Last Updated: 14th May 2020 01:20 AM | A+A A-
As part of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced by PM Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a slew of measures to help businesses, including MSMEs to recover from the economic impact of the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Kerala reported ten fresh COVID-19 cases. The number of confirmed cases in the country has crossed the 70,000-mark with more than 3600 cases reported in the last 24 hours.
The death toll due to coronavirus in India neared the 2,500-mark while the number of positive cases reached 74,281 on Wednesday.