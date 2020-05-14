STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | 3967 new cases, 100 deaths in last 24 hours; India's confirmed cases cross 81,000

The government is yet to announce the way forward after May 17, though Modi has said the fourth phase of the lockdown will be different and details would be made public before May 18.

Published: 14th May 2020 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers from the New Delhi - Rajadhani Superfast special screened after getting down at the Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station. (Photo | By special arrangement)

By Online Desk

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 81,000 on Friday with many more getting detected for the deadly virus infection across states. The death toll rose to 2,649 with 100 more people succumbing to the killer virus, while the number of COVID-19 patients having recovered is 27,920.

Some states like Kerala, Goa and Assam have also begun showing a sudden uptick in new cases after having flattened the curve earlier, while Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar are also reporting higher rates for past few days.

Officials said most of the new cases in these places are linked to people having returned from outside in special trains, buses and flights.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday unveiled the second tranche of Centre's Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus, which was mainly focused on migrant workers, street vendors and small farmers.

