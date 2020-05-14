COVID-19 LIVE | Economic activities should resume everywhere except containment zones, Kejriwal to Modi

By Online Desk

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 81,000 on Friday with many more getting detected for the deadly virus infection across states. The death toll rose to 2,649 with 100 more people succumbing to the killer virus, while the number of COVID-19 patients having recovered is 27,920.

The number of cases in Tamil Nadu has crossed 10,000 with 434 new infections reported on Friday evening. The state government also allowed TASMAC stores to sell liquor from Saturday on a token basis. The stores across the state, except Chennai and Tiruvallur, will be allowed to function from 10 am to 5 pm. The customers will have to wear a face mask and practise social distancing norms.

The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre on Twitter over its Covid preparedness on Friday evening saying the "geniuses at the Niti Aayog" had predicted that the nationwide lockdown would ensure no fresh coronavirus cases from May 16.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the third tranche of Centre's Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus, which mainly focussed on agriculture and allied activities.