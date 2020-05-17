COVID-19 LIVE | Lockdown extended till May 31, MHA issues new guidelines

By Online Desk

As India entered the 54th day of coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Centre has extended it by two more weeks until May 31 with several relaxations. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu joined Punjab in extending the lockdown. Karnataka, on the other hand, has extended it only for two more days.

The new guidelines have allowed salons, barbershops, shopping complexes and markets to open from May 18. However, domestic flights, schools, colleges and hotels will continue to remain closed throughout the country.

The inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses with requisite permits has also been allowed. Except for the containment zones, there are no zone-wise restriction from the government and the states are given the liberty to decide on the colour coded zones (red, orange and green), with respect to the parameters laid down by the Health Ministry.

With 4,987 new cases in last 24 hours, India recorded the largest single-day spike taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 90,927 while the death toll reached 2,872.



Meanwhile, FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced the fifth and final phase of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package. In this she mentioned that top 100 universities will start online course by May 2020.