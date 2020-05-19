STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | Operation of passenger trains to start from June 1

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday domestic scheduled flights will restart in a calibrated manner from May 25.

Published: 19th May 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 02:27 AM

Indian Railways

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

It's take-off time for domestic flights again, which will resume services from May 25. All the social distancing norms will be enforced, but middle seats will not be kept vacant as airlines are already running on thin margins, Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said.

Meanwhile, the Railways also issued a list of 100 pairs of trains that it will operate from June 1, putting in operation popular trains such as Durontos, Sampark Krantis, Jan Shatabdis and Poorva Express.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 3,303 on Wednesday and the number of cases climbed to 1,06,750 in the country - an increase of 140 deaths and a record spike of 5,611 cases in a day.

The number of active COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry, stood at 61,149, while 42,297 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

"Thus, around 39.62 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.

Live Updates
COVID 19 Coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus death toll Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0 Coronavirus in India

