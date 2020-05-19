COVID-19 LIVE | Tamil Nadu records 688 new cases, state tally rises to 12,448

By Online Desk

As India entered the fourth phase of coronavirus lockdown, many states eased lockdown restrictions that have been in place since March 25.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 4,970 fresh cases and 134 deaths have been reported taking the tally to 1,01,139 and death toll to 3,163 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, many states including Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, New Delhi have partially allowed bus services in non-containment zones keeping social distancing in mind.

At the global level, US President Donald Trump has once again threatened to permanently halt funding for the World Health Organisation if it did not commit to improvements within 30 days.