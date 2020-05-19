STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 LIVE | Tamil Nadu records 688 new cases, state tally rises to 12,448

Maharashtra govt has issued revised guidelines allowing e-commerce activity for both essential and non-essential items, and industrial units/construction sites to function. 

Published: 19th May 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)

By Online Desk

As India entered the fourth phase of coronavirus lockdown, many states eased lockdown restrictions that have been in place since March 25.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 4,970 fresh cases and 134 deaths have been reported taking the tally to 1,01,139 and death toll to 3,163 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, many states including Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, New Delhi have partially allowed bus services in non-containment zones keeping social distancing in mind.

At the global level, US President Donald Trump has once again threatened to permanently halt funding for the World Health Organisation if it did not commit to improvements within 30 days.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus death toll Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0 Coronavirus in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
Videos
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
COVID-19: India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35000 cases
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp