COVID-19 LIVE | Tamil Nadu reports 776 new infections, state tally mounts to 13967

By Online Desk

On Thursday, the government issued a new SOP for the resumption of domestic flight operations from May 25. Some of the key points of it are mandatory Aarogya Setu app for passengers except not children below 14 years of age, thermal screening zone for fliers before entering the airport terminal building, sanitisation of passengers' baggage before entry into terminals.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 3,435 and the number of cases to 1,12,359 in the country on Thursday, registering an increase of 132 deaths and 5,609 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 63,624, while 45,299 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

"Thus, around 40.32 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.