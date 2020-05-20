STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LIVE | Cyclone 'Amphan' batters Bengal, Odisha as 6.5 lakh evacuated, 10 dead

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who is monitoring the situation from Nabanna, the state secretariat, however, claimed at least 10-12 people lost their lives.

Cyclone Amphan

Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Online Desk

An extremely severe cyclone packing winds of up to 190 kmph Wednesday rampaged through coastal Odisha and West Bengal, dumping heavy rain, swamping homes and farmland, officials said.

While man and a woman were reported killed when trees came crashing down on them in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, a 13-year-old girl died in a similar incident in adjoining Howrah.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is monitoring the situation from Nabanna, the state secretariat, however, claimed at least 10-12 people lost their lives.

Live Updates
