By Online Desk

Beginning Monday, the Kempegowda International Airport will start buzzing with activity after a lull of two months. A total of 215 flights on an average will arrive or depart from here daily from May 25 to June 30. In every 10 minutes, there will be a flight taking off from the airport.

Airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited, officially announced that flights will resume operations from May 25.

Meanwhile, the nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases neared 1.3 lakh on Saturday with over 6,000 new cases getting detected.

More than one lakh people have tested positive for the deadly virus infection and over 3,000 have lost their lives in the past one month itself.