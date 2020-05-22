COVID-19 LIVE | Seven-day institutional quarantine for Karnataka returnees from six high-risk states

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The Centre maintained that a large number of deaths and cases may have been averted due to two versions of the nationwide lockdown that lasted five weeks.

Coronavirus

Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha is now among those in India who have tested positive for COVID-19. The news came on a day when he death toll due to the disease in India rose to 3,583 with 148 deaths added between Thursday and Friday morning 8 am. The number of cases also climbed to 1,18,447 with a record 6,088 cases being added in the same period, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 66,330, while 48,533 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

"Thus, around 40.97 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.

The total confirmed cases include foreigners.

Of the 148 deaths reported since Thursday morning, 64 were in Maharashtra, 24 in Gujarat, 18 from Delhi, 11 from Uttar Pradesh, seven from Tamil Nadu, six from West Bengal, five from Telangana, four from Rajasthan, three from Madhya Pradesh, two from Jammu and Kashmir and one each from Bihar, Odisha, Haryana and Punjab.

Live Updates
