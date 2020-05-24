STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | India now among 10 worst-hit countries

India is the tenth most affected nation by the pandemic after US, Russia, UK, Spain, Italy, Brazil, Germany, Turkey and France, as per the JHU data.

Published: 24th May 2020 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

Domestic passenger flights resumed in India after a gap of two months and the country will see around 600 services on Monday, officials said.

The Delhi airport saw its first departure at 4.45 am to Pune while Mumbai airport's first departure was at 6.45 am to Patna, the officials said.

Meanwhile, India continued to witness a rise in its COVID-19 tally on Monday as it recorded the highest ever spike of 6977 cases and 154 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the country now at 1,38,845 including 77103 active cases, 57720 cured/discharged and 4021 deaths, as per the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

Live Updates
