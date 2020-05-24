By Online Desk

Domestic passenger flights resumed in India after a gap of two months and the country will see around 600 services on Monday, officials said.

The Delhi airport saw its first departure at 4.45 am to Pune while Mumbai airport's first departure was at 6.45 am to Patna, the officials said.

Meanwhile, India continued to witness a rise in its COVID-19 tally on Monday as it recorded the highest ever spike of 6977 cases and 154 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the country now at 1,38,845 including 77103 active cases, 57720 cured/discharged and 4021 deaths, as per the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.