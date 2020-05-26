STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | 2 SpiceJet passengers travelling to Guwahati from Ahmedabad test positive

Health Ministry however has said the recovery rate for COVID-19 cases in the country has seen an upwards trend and is better than many other countries, while the fatality has fallen further.

Published: 26th May 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Online Desk

The number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 1.5 lakh mark on Thursday with 6387 persons testing positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

According to the Health Ministry data, a total of 1,51,767 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. 83,004 of these are active cases while 64,426 persons have recovered from the infection.

170 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 4337.

Some experts have flagged an urgent need for more intense surveillance and monitoring in areas where migrants have returned to contain the outbreak and warned that their tallies may go up due to resumption of domestic flights on top of the special trains and flights.

The Union Health Ministry, however, said the recovery rate for COVID-19 cases in the country has seen an upwards trend and is better than many other countries, while the fatality has fallen further.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Lockdown 4.0 India Domestic Flights Migrant Workers Rahul Gandhi BJP Mamata Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp