The number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 1.5 lakh mark on Thursday with 6387 persons testing positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

According to the Health Ministry data, a total of 1,51,767 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. 83,004 of these are active cases while 64,426 persons have recovered from the infection.

170 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 4337.

Some experts have flagged an urgent need for more intense surveillance and monitoring in areas where migrants have returned to contain the outbreak and warned that their tallies may go up due to resumption of domestic flights on top of the special trains and flights.

The Union Health Ministry, however, said the recovery rate for COVID-19 cases in the country has seen an upwards trend and is better than many other countries, while the fatality has fallen further.