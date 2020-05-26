STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | India to expand Vande Bharat Mission to evacuate more Indians from abroad

The second phase of the mission was to end on May 22. However, the government extended it till June 13.

An Air India flight carrying 334 passengers leaves Chicago for India. Indian nationals stranded in various countries amid COVID-19 pandemic are being repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,167 and the number of cases climbed to 1,45,380 in the country, registering an increase of 146 deaths and 6,535 cases since Monday 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases climbed to 80,722, while 60,490 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

"Thus, around 41.61 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.

The total confirmed cases include foreigners.

Of the 146 deaths reported since Monday morning, 60 were in Maharashtra, 30 in Gujarat, 15 in Delhi,10 from Madhya Pradesh, seven from Tamil Nadu, six from West Bengal, four each from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, three from Telangana, two each from Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka and one in Kerala.

Live Updates
