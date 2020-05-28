By Online Desk

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,706 in the country, while the number of cases climbed to 1,65,799, registering an increase of 175 deaths and a record jump of 7,466 cases since Thursday 8 am, the Union Health Ministry said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 89,98, while 71,105 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

"Thus, around 42.89 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior Health Ministry official said.

The total confirmed cases includes foreigners.