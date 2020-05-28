STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Recovery rate highest in Tamil Nadu, says CM Edappadi Palaniswami 

Averring that the rate of recovery after successful treatment for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu stood at 54.4 per cent, the highest in India, Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday.

Published: 28th May 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 08:41 AM

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,706 in the country, while the number of cases climbed to 1,65,799, registering an increase of 175 deaths and a record jump of 7,466 cases since Thursday 8 am, the Union Health Ministry said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 89,98, while 71,105 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

"Thus, around 42.89 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior Health Ministry official said.

The total confirmed cases includes foreigners.

Live Updates
