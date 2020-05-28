STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | 45,000 stranded Indians brought back home from abroad

Over 45,000 stranded Indians were brought back home from abroad under the Vande Bharat mission and another 1,00,000 will be evacuated till June 13

Published: 28th May 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

Indian citizens evacuated from Dubai by an Air India flight arrive at the Anna International Airport in Chennai

Indian citizens evacuated as part of the Vande Bharat Mission arrive at the Anna International Airport in Chennai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Online Desk

In a highest single-day spike, coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu rose to 19372 after 827 persons, mostly returnees from other states, tested positive on Thursday.

The neighbouring state of Karnataka has banned all forms of travel from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan. The death toll due to COVID-19 in India mounted to 4,531 and the number of cases climbed to 1,58,333, registering an increase of 194 deaths and 6,566 cases in the last 24 hours till 8 am, the Union Health Ministry said. 

The number of active COVID-19 cases stand at 86,110 while 67,691 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

Meanwhile, taking note of the plight of migrant workers across the country, the Supreme Court ordered states to provide free food and shelter to lakhs of workers who have been left stranded by the COVID-19 lockdown. 

Live Updates
