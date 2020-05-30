STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Andhra Pradesh restricts intra-state movement of passengers via train

The government of India on Saturday extended the ongoing lockdown till June 30 in containment zones.

Published: 30th May 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 08:41 AM

Shramik Special Train

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

The government of India on Saturday extended the ongoing lockdown till June 30 in containment zones. Religious places and places of worship for public; hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services; and shopping malls; will be permitted to open from June 8, the new guideline said.

There has been a relaxation in night curfew too. The movement of individuals will now remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am (it was 7 pm- 7 am earlier) throughout the country, except for essential activities. 

The home ministry has also lifted restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods from June 1.

India registered its highest spike of 8,380 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while 193 more deaths reported. The total number of cases in the country now at 1,82,143 including 89995 active cases, 86984 cured/discharged/migrated and 5164 deaths, as per the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

Live Updates
