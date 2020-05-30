STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | After a massive one-day spike, Delhi cases cross 18000-mark

Total number of cases in the country now at 1,73,763 including 86422 active cases, 82370 cured/discharged/migrated and 4971 deaths, as per the Ministry of Health.

Published: 30th May 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 11:51 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

The government of India on Saturday extended the ongoing lockdown till June 30 in containment zones. Religious places and places of worship for public; hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services; and shopping malls; will be permitted to open from June 8, the new guideline said.

There has been a relaxation in night curfew too. The movement of individuals will now remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am (it was 7 pm- 7 am earlier) throughout the country, except for essential activities. 

The home ministry has also lifted restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods from June 1.

India registered its highest spike of 7,964 new positive cases and 265 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now stand at 1,73,763, including 86422 active cases, 82370 cured/discharged/migrated and 4971 deaths, as per the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

Live Updates
Coronavirus COVID-19 Air India Migrant Workers Lockdown 5.0 lockdown containment zones

