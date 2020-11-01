COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Schools, coaching institutes to remain closed in Rajasthan till November 16

By Online Desk

With 46,964 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases surged to 81,84,083, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday.

With 470 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll mounts to 1,22,111.

The total number of active and cured cases are 5,70,458 and 74,91,513 respectively, the Union Health Ministry said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state by the virus with 1,24,142 active COVID-19 cases, 15,10,353 recoveries and 43,911 deaths.