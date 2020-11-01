STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Schools, coaching institutes to remain closed in Rajasthan till November 16

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions to remain closed for students and regular classes till 16 November, read the new guidelines issued by the Rajasthan government.

Published: 01st November 2020 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

school students, schools, students

India's total cases surged to 81,84,083, according to the Union Ministry of Health on November 1. (File photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

With 46,964 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases surged to 81,84,083, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday.

With 470 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll mounts to 1,22,111.

The total number of active and cured cases are 5,70,458 and 74,91,513 respectively, the Union Health Ministry said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state by the virus with 1,24,142 active COVID-19 cases, 15,10,353 recoveries and 43,911 deaths.

Live Updates
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Unlock 6 COVID updates covid deaths Mumbai coronavirus Chennai coronavirus Covaxin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp