COVID-19 LIVE | Nineteen passengers test positive in 'Vande Bharat' flight to Wuhan

The October 30 flight, the sixth operated by India to China in recent months and the first to Wuhan,  brought 277 Indians from New Delhi and evacuated 157 on its return under Vande Bharat Mission.

Published: 02nd November 2020 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 10:15 PM

Besides the 19 Indians who tested positive, antibodies were found in the tests of 39 others. (Representational Photo)

By Online Desk

India's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 82 lakh-mark, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 75.44 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 91.68 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 82,29,313 with 45,231 people testing positive for the infection in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,22,607 with 496 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 75,44,798 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, taking the national recovery rate to 91.68 per cent, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.49 per cent.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below six lakh for the fourth consecutive day.

Live Updates
