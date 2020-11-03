STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar Elections 2020 HIGHLIGHTS | 53.51% polling recorded in second phase, says EC

In these 94 seats, spread across 17 districts, 1,463 candidates are in the fray and nearly 10 per cent (146) are women and one transgender.

Bihar elections 2020, voting, elections in india

Women show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections in Muzaffarpur district. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The second phase of assembly polls in Bihar ended with 53.51 per cent voting in 94 constituencies on Tuesday evening.  

The polling for the second phase will seal the fate of many high-profile candidates including the RJD's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav, his brother Tej Pratap Yadav, four ministers from the current JDU government and the son of senior politician and actor Shatrughan Sinha, Luv, among others.

Amid voting, the high-voltage campaigning also took place throughout the day with PM Narendra Modi, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing rallies in the state.

The first phase, that took place on October 28, had recorded nearly 54 per cent voter turnout. 

Live Updates
