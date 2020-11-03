COVID-19 LIVE | Tamil Nadu adds 2,435 fresh cases, active cases remain below 20,000

By Online Desk

The number of new coronavirus cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 40,000, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 82.67 lakh, while the total recoveries crossed the 76 lakh-mark, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Tuesday.

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 82,67,623 with 38,310 fresh infections, while the death toll reached 1,23,097 after 490 new fatalities were reported, the data updated at 8.00 am showed.

A total of 76,03,121 people have recuperated from the infection so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 91.96 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent.