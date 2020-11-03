COVID-19 LIVE | Tamil Nadu adds 2,435 fresh cases, active cases remain below 20,000

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 2,435 fresh coronavirus cases taking the state tally to 7,31,942. However, the active cases in state remain below 20,000 as per the government's data.

Published: 03rd November 2020 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 08:05 PM

Tamil Nadu in its latest SOPs has made thermal screening mandatory for all those visiting cinema halls

Tamil Nadu in its latest SOPs has made thermal screening mandatory for all those visiting cinema halls. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The number of new coronavirus cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 40,000, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 82.67 lakh, while the total recoveries crossed the 76 lakh-mark, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Tuesday.

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 82,67,623 with 38,310 fresh infections, while the death toll reached 1,23,097 after 490 new fatalities were reported, the data updated at 8.00 am showed.

A total of 76,03,121 people have recuperated from the infection so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 91.96 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent.

Live Updates
