US Presidential Election 2020 HIGHLIGHTS: Nervous wait for results as Biden holds lead over Trump

A Biden presidency appears to be on the horizon even as vote counting continues in one of the most chaotic elections to the White House.

Published: 03rd November 2020 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

joe biden

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden takes off his face mask as he arrives to speak in Delaware. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

One day later, the battle rages on. Could it be a blue White House this time or a continued red wave for the US?

The former seems likely as Joe Biden is inching closer to the magic number needed to secure his presidency -- 270.

Biden is leading with 264 electoral college votes after winning crucial states of Michigan and Wisconsin.

Incumbent President Donald Trump meanwhile, is trailing at 214 and decided to seek a recount of ballots in Wisconsin despite announcing a premature 'victory' earlier and threatening to move the Supreme Court to stop further vote count.

All eyes have now turned towards Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and North Carolina where counting is still in progress.

Who will win the race? Catch all the latest updates right here.

Live Updates
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
