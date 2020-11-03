US Presidential Election 2020 HIGHLIGHTS: Nervous wait for results as Biden holds lead over Trump

By Online Desk

One day later, the battle rages on. Could it be a blue White House this time or a continued red wave for the US?

The former seems likely as Joe Biden is inching closer to the magic number needed to secure his presidency -- 270.

Biden is leading with 264 electoral college votes after winning crucial states of Michigan and Wisconsin.

Incumbent President Donald Trump meanwhile, is trailing at 214 and decided to seek a recount of ballots in Wisconsin despite announcing a premature 'victory' earlier and threatening to move the Supreme Court to stop further vote count.



All eyes have now turned towards Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and North Carolina where counting is still in progress.

Who will win the race? Catch all the latest updates right here.