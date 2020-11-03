US Presidential Election 2020 Live: 'Bad for country' tweets Trump as Biden leads in Michigan, Wisconsin

By Online Desk

Polls might have closed across the United States, but the race to the White House certainly has not.

The fate of President Donald Trump and his Democratic contender Joe Biden is dependant on key battleground states which are yet to be called. These include Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

As the world awaits the US election results, Biden is ahead with 238 electoral votes to Trump's 213. The magic number of electoral votes is 270. Results this time around might take longer than usual.

The election under the shadow of a raging pandemic took a dramatic turn earlier in the day when Donald Trump declared a premature victory and threatened to move the Supreme Court to stop the vote counting.

For Indians, there is the small matter of that vice-presidential contender with Chennai roots, Kamala Harris (56), being in the fray. A significant majority of the 1.9 million Indian-Americans eligible to vote in the election are expected to vote for Harris and the man who made her his running mate, Democratic Presidential contender Joe Biden (77).

Arrayed against the duo are President Donald Trump (74) and vice-president Mike Pence (61). 239 million voters are eligible to vote.

How awkward could it all get? Find out with our live coverage