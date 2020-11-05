COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Madras high court Chief Justice hospitalised after developing virus symptoms

By Online Desk

India's total case tally has surged to 83,64,086 with 50,209 new COVID-19 infections, while the death toll has mounted to 1,24, 315 with 704 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry's Thursday morning update, total active cases are 5,27,962 after a decrease of 5,825 in last 24 hrs while total cured cases are 77,11,809 with 55,331 new discharges.

Meanwhile, West Bengal on Wednesday registered the highest single-day recovery of 4,129 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,46,262, the health department said in a bulletin.

The discharge rate in the state now is 88.88 per cent.