STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Madras high court Chief Justice hospitalised after developing virus symptoms

Confirming the news a senior doctor at the hospital said, 'the Chief Justice came to the hospital with complaints of cough and tiredness and swab sample has been taken and the result is awaited.'

Published: 05th November 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi coronavirus

Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Online Desk

India's total case tally has surged to 83,64,086 with 50,209 new COVID-19 infections, while the death toll has mounted to 1,24, 315 with 704 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry's Thursday morning update, total active cases are 5,27,962 after a decrease of 5,825 in last 24 hrs while total cured cases are 77,11,809 with 55,331 new discharges.

Meanwhile, West Bengal on Wednesday registered the highest single-day recovery of 4,129 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,46,262, the health department said in a bulletin.

The discharge rate in the state now is 88.88 per cent.

Live Updates
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp