US Election 2020 Results Live: Biden pulls ahead in Pennsylvania, inches closer towards victory

Democrat Joe Biden overtook President Donald Trump in the vote count in Pennsylvania and Georgia. This lead is crucial for closing in on a presidency that hinges on the outcome of key states.

Published: 05th November 2020 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 12:13 AM   |  A+A-

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden joined by Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden joined by Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

253 - 213 are the figures we've memorised by now. Two days later, election results still stand here as they did earlier.

So, what's the latest update? Even as the election is yet to be called in Pennsylvania, Democratic Party's Joe Biden has taken over Donald Trump in terms of the vote count, though by a thin margin, making the race to White House easier for Biden. However, Georgia Secretary of State announced on Friday that there will be a recount in Georgia as 'the margin is small.' It it to be noted that Biden was leading in the state of Georgia.

Will it be clear in a few more hours who will be the 46th President of the Unites States? Find out with our live coverage.

Live Updates
