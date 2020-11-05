US Election 2020 Results Live: Biden pulls ahead in Pennsylvania, inches closer towards victory

By Online Desk

253 - 213 are the figures we've memorised by now. Two days later, election results still stand here as they did earlier.

So, what's the latest update? Even as the election is yet to be called in Pennsylvania, Democratic Party's Joe Biden has taken over Donald Trump in terms of the vote count, though by a thin margin, making the race to White House easier for Biden. However, Georgia Secretary of State announced on Friday that there will be a recount in Georgia as 'the margin is small.' It it to be noted that Biden was leading in the state of Georgia.

Will it be clear in a few more hours who will be the 46th President of the Unites States? Find out with our live coverage.