US Election 2020 Results Live: Have been given mandate for action, Biden says on cusp of Presidency as counting drags on
Biden expressed confidence that he would defeat President Trump as vote counting dragged on from Tuesday's election but stopped short of declaring himself the winner.
Published: 05th November 2020 07:20 PM | Last Updated: 07th November 2020 02:22 PM
Democrat Joe Biden was on the cusp of winning the presidency Friday night after he opened up narrow leads over President Donald Trump in critical battleground states.
Biden leads in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia, putting him in a stronger position to capture the 270 Electoral College votes needed to take the White House. The winner will lead a country facing a historic set of challenges, including the surging pandemic and deep political polarization.
Americans spent a third full day after the election without knowing who will lead them for the next four years. The prolonged process added to the anxiety of a nation whose racial and cultural divides were inflamed during the heated campaign.