COVID-19 LIVE | Schools in Odisha to remain closed till December 31 due to pandemic

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 caseload went past 84 lakh, while the number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 77.65 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.32 per cent, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

India's total coronavirus cases mounted to 84,11,724 with 47,638 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,24,985 with 670 new fatalities, data updated at 8.00 am showed.

