Bihar Elections 2020 HIGHLIGHTS | Exit poll predicts slight edge for Tejashwi Yadav led Mahagatbandhan

By Online Desk

The third and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections concluded on Saturday with 52.80 per cent voter turnout till 5 PM.

Out of the 243-strong assembly -- 78 constituencies went to polls in the final phase. Bihar is also the first state in India to conduct elections amid the shadow of a raging pandemic.

Overall, 1204 candidates were in the fray today belonging to three alliances majorly – National Democratic Alliance (BJP, JDU), Grand Alliance (RJD, Congress), Grand Secular Democratic Front (GSDP - AIMIM, RLSP, JAP) and the LJP.

The main candidates include 12 sitting ministers, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary of JDU (outing Speaker), Congress’ candidate Subhashini Raj Rao and many others.

The 78 seats are from 19 districts in North Bihar mainly from the Seemanchal-Kosi region. Here, the AIMIM will play a big role as many of the seats are in Muslim-dominated areas and as recently as 2019, the Owaisi-led party had won the Kishenganj bypoll in the state.

The first phase took place on October 28 in which nearly 54 per cent voter turnout was recorded while the second phase on November 3 recorded close to 55 per cent polling.

The results will be declared on November 10.