COVID-19 LIVE | Kerala adds over 7,200 fresh cases to its tally, 1,042 in Ernakulam alone

Kerala recorded 7,201 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 61 health workers, as the toll climbed to 1668 with 28 new fatalities.

Published: 07th November 2020 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

India's COVID-19 tally raced past five lakh on Saturday with the highest single-day surge of 18,552 cases

Test positivity rate stands at 11.24 per cent in Kerala. (File Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

India reported 50,357 new cases as the country's coronavirus cases tally surged to 84,62,081. With 577 new deaths, the death toll crossed the 1.25 lakh-mark as it mounted to 1,25,562.

Total active cases are 5,16,632 after a decrease of 4,141 in last 24 hours. Total cured cases are 78,19,887 with 53,920 new discharges.

"Experts believe that a second wave may come prior to December 15 this year, so people have to be very cautious, wear masks, maintain social distancing and wash hands frequently to keep themselves safe," Sharma said in a statement.

Live Updates
