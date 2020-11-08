STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | Delhi records over 7,700 coronavirus cases for first time in a day

The highest single-day spike of 7,745 new infections came out of the 50,754 tests conducted the previous day, and the positivity rate stood at 15.26 per cent.

Published: 08th November 2020 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Kerala

For representational purpose. (File photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Online Desk

India recorded 45,674 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the overall cases in the country to 85,07,754, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Sunday.

With 49,082 new discharges in the last 24 hours, the total active cases reached 5,12,665 and the cumulative recoveries are now at 78,68,968.

The country's death toll due to coronavirus surged to 1,26,121 after 559 deaths today.

"Experts believe that a second wave may come prior to December 15 this year, so people have to be very cautious, wear masks, maintain social distancing and wash hands frequently to keep themselves safe," Sharma said in a statement.

Live Updates
