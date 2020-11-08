US Election 2020 Results Live: Trump sticks to allegations of voter fraud despite efforts by aides to concede
In latest series of tweets, Trump made many allegtions from vote counting to systemic problems while reports say Jared Kushner apprached him to concede.
Joe Biden will be the new US President.
At least, according to all prominent US media outlets, after they called Pennsylvania for the Democratic candidate.
The projection of at least 273 electoral college votes for Biden came about an hour after President Donald Trump proclaimed victory - "BY A LOT" - on his favourite stomping ground Twitter.
With this win for Democrats, Kamala Harris will be the nation’s first Black and South Asian vice president, and first woman to hold that office.
As we had reported earlier, longtime Biden aide Ted Kaufman is leading efforts to ensure the former vice president can begin building a government. These efforts should now gather steam.
