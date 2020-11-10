Bihar Elections Results HIGHLIGHTS: NDA to form govt with absolute majority, RJD single largest party in this electoral cliffhanger

By Online Desk

The exit polls were categorical - giving an edge to the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. The actual polls have not been, but as the fag end of counting began, the NDA has begun to pull ahead of the Mahagathbandhan.

But it has been a see-sawing battle and the final tallying might only happen late night. The big question then is will Tejashwi do a Biden on Nitish and the NDA by the time all the results come in?

The Bihar assembly elections for 243 sets took place on October 28 (for 71 seats), November 3 (for 94 seats) and November 7 (for 78 seats).

Late night drama behold people of Bihar in order to find out the winner as the counting reaches last few rounds, RJD has raised rigging allegations saying the party has won in 119 seats but ECI is not issuing certificates.

The Election Commission had made elaborate arrangements for the counting of votes. The poll panel had set up 55 counting centres in 414 halls, spread across all the 38 districts of the state.

Face masks had been made mandatory for those arriving at counting centres. This apart, hand sanitisers were kept in abundance at the centres.

Election officials and district administrations had also prepared themselves for the daunting task of restraining supporters of political parties from crowding the counting centres amid the COVID-19 outbreak.