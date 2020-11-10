STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

Bihar Elections Results HIGHLIGHTS: NDA to form govt with absolute majority, RJD single largest party in this electoral cliffhanger

Even as NDA crosses as the magic number, Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD has accused the Nitish Kumar govt of pressuring poll officials to withhold results on 10 seats won by the GA.

Published: 10th November 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

BJP workers hold a banner with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture to celebrate their party's lead in the Bihar Assembly polls at BJP HQ in New Delhi Tuesday Nov. 10 2020.

BJP workers hold a banner with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture to celebrate their party's lead in the Bihar Assembly polls at BJP HQ in New Delhi Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

                                        

The exit polls were categorical - giving an edge to the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. The actual polls have not been, but as the fag end of counting began, the NDA has begun to pull ahead of the Mahagathbandhan.

But it has been a see-sawing battle and the final tallying might only happen late night. The big question then is will Tejashwi do a Biden on Nitish and the NDA by the time all the results come in?

The Bihar assembly elections for 243 sets took place on October 28 (for 71 seats), November 3 (for 94 seats) and November 7 (for 78 seats).

Late night drama behold people of Bihar in order to find out the winner as the counting reaches last few rounds, RJD has raised rigging allegations saying the party has won in 119 seats but ECI is not issuing certificates.

The Election Commission had made elaborate arrangements for the counting of votes. The poll panel had set up 55 counting centres in 414 halls, spread across all the 38 districts of the state. 

Face masks had been made mandatory for those arriving at counting centres. This apart, hand sanitisers were kept in abundance at the centres. 

Election officials and district administrations had also prepared themselves for the daunting task of restraining supporters of political parties from crowding the counting centres amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Live Updates
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar election result 2020 Bihar election Bihar election result LIVE Nitish Kumar Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Elections 2020 Bihar Polls 2020

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Natarajan
    RJD and Congress were counting on the Muslim votes. Muslims are were smart to realize that these guys are using them. It did not make any difference between Congress or BJP or Janata Dal for them. I have read sometime ago that young Muslim women have built a temple for Modi because he liberated them form this triple talaq. That makes a big difference in the lives of Muslim women, and they would vote for BJP instead of Congress or RJD. Once RJD and Congress lost the Muslims votes, the margin is gone. The party of Kamaraj (from my home town 4 decades ago) has lost all the credibility under the current leadership and is indeed embarrassing. People can say what the pollster wants to hear. The exit polls were wrong in the US also about the margins. The polling business is almost dead and is not reliable. Pollsters can quit their jobs now.
    13 hours ago reply
Galleries
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp