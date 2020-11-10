STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

Bihar Elections Results LIVE: NDA to form govt with absolute majority, RJD single largest party in this electoral cliffhanger

Even as NDA crosses as the magic number, Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD has accused the Nitish Kumar govt of pressuring poll officials to withhold results on 10 seats won by the GA.

Published: 10th November 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

BJP workers hold a banner with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture to celebrate their party's lead in the Bihar Assembly polls at BJP HQ in New Delhi Tuesday Nov. 10 2020.

BJP workers hold a banner with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture to celebrate their party's lead in the Bihar Assembly polls at BJP HQ in New Delhi Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

                                        

The exit polls were categorical - giving an edge to the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. The actual polls have not been, but as the fag end of counting began, the NDA has begun to pull ahead of the Mahagathbandhan.

But it has been a see-sawing battle and the final tallying might only happen late night. The big question then is will Tejashwi do a Biden on Nitish and the NDA by the time all the results come in?

The Bihar assembly elections for 243 sets took place on October 28 (for 71 seats), November 3 (for 94 seats) and November 7 (for 78 seats).

Late night drama behold people of Bihar in order to find out the winner as the counting reaches last few rounds, RJD has raised rigging allegations saying the party has won in 119 seats but ECI is not issuing certificates.

The Election Commission had made elaborate arrangements for the counting of votes. The poll panel had set up 55 counting centres in 414 halls, spread across all the 38 districts of the state. 

Face masks had been made mandatory for those arriving at counting centres. This apart, hand sanitisers were kept in abundance at the centres. 

Election officials and district administrations had also prepared themselves for the daunting task of restraining supporters of political parties from crowding the counting centres amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Live Updates
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar election result 2020 Bihar election Bihar election result LIVE Nitish Kumar Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Elections 2020 Bihar Polls 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp