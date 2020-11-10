STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 LIVE | Delhi records 7,830 new cases; 83 fatalities take toll to 7,143 

Delhi recorded the highest single-day spike here till date, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.5 lakh even as 83 new fatalities pushed the toll to 7,143, authorities said.

Published: 10th November 2020 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 12:13 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

A health worker collects swab sample in a tube for the COVID-19 test. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

India on Tuesday added 38,074 fresh coronavirus cases to its tally and 448 deaths in last 24 hours as per data shared by Union Health Ministry.

With this addition, India's total cases surges to 85,91,731 while toll reaches 1,27,059.

Total active cases in India are 5,05,265 after a decrease of 4,408 in the last 24 hours while total recovered cases are 79,59,406 with 42,033 new discharges.

Meanwhile, Delhi has become the largest contributor of fresh COVID-19 cases in India, surpassing Maharashtra and Kerala.

Live Updates
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 COVID 19 pandemic COVID 19 in India COVID 19 vaccine ICMR coronavirus tally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp