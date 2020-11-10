COVID-19 LIVE | Delhi records 7,830 new cases; 83 fatalities take toll to 7,143 

By Online Desk

India on Tuesday added 38,074 fresh coronavirus cases to its tally and 448 deaths in last 24 hours as per data shared by Union Health Ministry.

With this addition, India's total cases surges to 85,91,731 while toll reaches 1,27,059.

Total active cases in India are 5,05,265 after a decrease of 4,408 in the last 24 hours while total recovered cases are 79,59,406 with 42,033 new discharges.

Meanwhile, Delhi has become the largest contributor of fresh COVID-19 cases in India, surpassing Maharashtra and Kerala.