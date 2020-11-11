COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Delhi reports over 8,500 cases, highest daily spike ever

By Online Desk

India's COVID-19 caseload went past 86 lakh on Wednesday, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 80.13 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.79 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

With 44,281 more people testing positive for coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, the infection tally mounted to 86,36, 011, while the death toll rose to 1,27,571 after 512 new fatalities were reported, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases dropped below five lakh.

At present, there are 4,94,657 active cases in the country which comprise 5.73 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The total recoveries have surged to 80,13,783, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.79 per cent, while COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent.