COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Tamil Nadu reports 2,112 fresh COVID-19 cases, 25 more fatalities

By Online Desk

India on Thursday added 47,905 fresh cases to its COVID-19 tally and 550 deaths to its toll, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

With this addition of fresh cases, the case-load in India surged to 86,83,917 while the toll reached 1,28,121.

Meanwhile, the total active cases in the country are 4,89,294 after a decrease of 5,363 in the last 24 hours and total cured cases are 80,66,502 with 52,718 new discharges.

The increasing COVID-19 cases in the national capital has become a big concern as Delhi has now become the largest contributor of fresh coronavirus cases in the country.